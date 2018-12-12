Home News India Strike rate of Yogi Adityanath’s rallies over 50 per cent in Assembly polls

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 12: Assembly elections in the Hindi heartland might not be favorable for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but strike rate of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in these states has been over 50 per cent. The UP CM got more attention for his statements made in these elections than anything else.

He called Lord Hanuman a dalit in Alwar (rural) constituency, however the BJP failed to win this seat. His statement that he has Bajrangbali, you keep your Ali with you too was very much hyped. The BJP did not have much in stake in Telengana and results in Chhattisgarh have been contrary to the predictions and of course BJP's expectations, so considering it an exception Yogi factor worked in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. However the party failed to get majority in any of these states but it gave a tough fight to the Congress.

Yogi did eight rallies in Telengana and his statement against Owaisi that if the BJP comes to power in the state the Hyderabad MP will meet the same fate what Nizam had met with. This was in the limelight for long but the party has been able to win just one seat at Ghosha Mahal where Yogi had addressed the rally. Around one and half a dozen rallies addressed by Yogi in Chhattisgarh, the BJP has been able to won five seats. The BJP has been able to get total 15 seats in Chhattisgarh. Yogi had addressed total 23 rallies in the state.

Madhya Pradesh where it was already considered to be a tough battle between the Congress and the BJP, Yogi addressed 17 whirlwind rallies in just three days. The strike rate of Yogi in Madhya Pradesh has been over 70 per cent. Rajasthan was considered to be the biggest challenge in these elections and he addressed 26 rallies in five days and the party has been able to cover up a lot. The strike rate of Yogi has been around 60 per cent in Rajasthan. So his demand me be more in the elections to come.