Strictly comply with lockdown Tibetan government in exile says

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Dharmshala, Mar 26: The Tibetan government-in-exile has appealed to the community to strictly comply with the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight coronavirus.

The appeal comes after the death this week of a member of the community in McLeodganj, where the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is headquartered.

This was the first death due to coranavirus in Himachal Pradesh.

On Thursday, the Dalai Lama praised the tough measures being taken to contain the virus.

The Tibetan spiritual leader also wrote to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, expressing support.

In its appeal to Tibetans in the state and elsewhere in the country, the CTA urged strict compliance to instructions issued by any state government.

The CTA itself has reduced the presence of staff at its headquarters, encouraging employees to work from home, an official said.

The man who died of coronavirus had recently returned from the US.