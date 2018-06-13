Stressed, fed up: Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s last words

The Indore police have begun investigations into the death of spiritual leader Bhaiyyu Maharaj. He had shot himself at his home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The suicide note released by the police states that he was depressed. The two line suicide note reads, " somebody should be there to handle duties of family. I am leaving, too much stressed out, fed up,".

The police said that prima facie it looks like a straight case of suicide. We will be probing the family members who were at the house when the incident took place. The guru had recently married for the second time. He first wife died in 2015 and there are reports that he had a rift with his daughter. All aspects would be probed said Jayant Rathore, a senior police officer in Indore.

The death of the guru has come as a shock to many. Condolences from various quarters poured in. The RSS and the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the death of the guru.

