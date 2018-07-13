Stress management workshop for ministry employees

New Delhi, July 13: In an unique initiative, Union minister Vijay Goel is organising a workshop on stress management through smile and sujok therapy for central government employees.

Goel, who is the minister of state of Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry, is organising this workshop for employees of his ministry.

It will be attended by about 550 people and experts from various fields are being invited to conduct this workshop, Goel said in a statement.

The objective behind this initiative is to make the employees more efficient by engaging them in yoga, smile and sujok therapy, he said, adding that later a similar workshop will also be organised for the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats employees.

There are plans to organise a similar workshop separately for employees of all Union ministries.