  • search

Stress management workshop for ministry employees

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 13: In an unique initiative, Union minister Vijay Goel is organising a workshop on stress management through smile and sujok therapy for central government employees.

    Union minister Vijay Goel
    Union minister Vijay Goel

    Goel, who is the minister of state of Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry, is organising this workshop for employees of his ministry.

    It will be attended by about 550 people and experts from various fields are being invited to conduct this workshop, Goel said in a statement.

    The objective behind this initiative is to make the employees more efficient by engaging them in yoga, smile and sujok therapy, he said, adding that later a similar workshop will also be organised for the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats employees.

    There are plans to organise a similar workshop separately for employees of all Union ministries.

    Read more about:

    stress management vijay goel workshop central government employees union minister

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 6:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue