Streets caving in, submerged roads: Its the same story every year in Mumbai

India

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, June 29: Intense rain has thrown life of gear in Mumbai which is an annual phenomenon now. Every year, it rains heavily in Mumbai, roads gets waterlogged, traffic moves at snails pace and parts of streets cave it. If it rains more than expected, then water may flood some homes and people even know in which areas it would likely to happen, so take precautions accordingly.

People have become used to dealing with rain so they know what to do during monsoon. Sad part is that nothing seems to have changed in the maximum city, the efforts by the authorities to lessen the problems faced by people during rains is hardly visible.

It has been raining heavily in Mumbai. A 1.5 m stretch of platform at the Virar Railway Station caved while a tree came crashing down on a car. But, fortunately, no one was injured in these incidents.

As of 1.30 pm today, the Central Railways diverted 1 train and cancelled 4 express and passenger intercity trains after the IMD forecast very heavy rains for two days.

Mumbai received its first spell of three-digit rainfall on Friday to the tune of 235 mm. According to Skymet Weather, this is the second highest rainfall recorded in the city in a span of 24 hours in the last 10 years. This three-digit rainfall, however, is not unusual for Mumbai. In fact, two-three spells of such torrential rainfall are usually witnessed in June.

Three people were killed in separate incidents, while five others were injured as the first spell of heavy rains lashed the city on Friday. Rainfall of 139.9 mm was recorded by the IMD's Santacruz station between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Colaba received 26.1 mm of rainfall. The other areas which saw heavy rainfall during this period were Ghatkopar (280.80 mm), Powai (164 mm) and BKC-East (147.40 mm).