  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Streets caving in, submerged roads: Its the same story every year in Mumbai

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 29: Intense rain has thrown life of gear in Mumbai which is an annual phenomenon now. Every year, it rains heavily in Mumbai, roads gets waterlogged, traffic moves at snails pace and parts of streets cave it. If it rains more than expected, then water may flood some homes and people even know in which areas it would likely to happen, so take precautions accordingly.

    Mumbai Rains
    Mumbai Rains

    People have become used to dealing with rain so they know what to do during monsoon. Sad part is that nothing seems to have changed in the maximum city, the efforts by the authorities to lessen the problems faced by people during rains is hardly visible.

    It has been raining heavily in Mumbai. A 1.5 m stretch of platform at the Virar Railway Station caved while a tree came crashing down on a car. But, fortunately, no one was injured in these incidents.

    [4 children among 15 killed in Pune wall collapse, CM Fadnavis orders probe]

    As of 1.30 pm today, the Central Railways diverted 1 train and cancelled 4 express and passenger intercity trains after the IMD forecast very heavy rains for two days.

    Mumbai received its first spell of three-digit rainfall on Friday to the tune of 235 mm. According to Skymet Weather, this is the second highest rainfall recorded in the city in a span of 24 hours in the last 10 years. This three-digit rainfall, however, is not unusual for Mumbai. In fact, two-three spells of such torrential rainfall are usually witnessed in June.

    Three people were killed in separate incidents, while five others were injured as the first spell of heavy rains lashed the city on Friday. Rainfall of 139.9 mm was recorded by the IMD's Santacruz station between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Colaba received 26.1 mm of rainfall. The other areas which saw heavy rainfall during this period were Ghatkopar (280.80 mm), Powai (164 mm) and BKC-East (147.40 mm).

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai rain

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 18:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue