Stranded in no man’s land, probe on to ascertain how 31 Rohingyas crossed over

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 22: Both India and Bangladesh have refused to accept the 31 Rohingyas stranded at the international border between Tripura and Bangladesh. India has made it clear that there is no question of accepting them.

Sources tell OneIndia that Bangladesh has not yet provided any proof that they had crossed over from India. On January 18, the BSF was told by the Border Guards Bangladesh that 31 Rohingyas had been detained at the International Border.

The BGB said that the Rohingya Muslims had tried crossing over from India. However the BSF said that this was incorrect and there was no trace of any sort of breach from the Indian side.

Meanwhile, India would continue to probe how these people had crossed over. Until it is proven that they had crossed over from the Indian side, there is no way in which India can accept them, the source also added. Let the matter be probed, following which we will take a decision, the source further said.

While there has been no breach noticed in the fenced area on the Tripura border, officials are checking to find out if they had crossed over through the riverine stretches. In the past it has been noticed that to avoid the security officials, the riverine stretches have been used to cross over.

For now, the BSF would continue to provide them food and shelter at the zero line. The matter would be looked into by the Ministry for Home Affairs. Only once there is something conclusive, will further action follow, officials say.