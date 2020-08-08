YouTube
    Story of an 18-year-old, small town boy from Bihar, CEO of Maytree School Entrepreneurship

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 08: Rohit Kashyap, Founder, and CEO of Maytree School of Entrepreneurship, an 18-year-old, who started his journey from a small town of Bihar where he didn't have proper resources yet he managed to clear olympiads and also ranked under 1,000 in ICAI Commerce Wizard.

    Kashyap had been part of many international university Bootcamps.

    Story of an 18-year-old, small town boy from Bihar, CEO of Maytree School Entrepreneurship

    Kashyap is also an influencer on Quora and millions of people read his answers there and get solvation of issues and inspired from his words.

    Ahead of this Independence Day, recalling Quit India movement on its 78th anniversary

    Kashyap started his first startup when he was 14 years old. Many Cabinet Ministers including IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Praised his work.

    The story behind the idea

    Many of his friends were worried about their CBSE board's exams. So, they requested Rohit to mentor and motivate them.

    Eventually he begun a small social initiative to help every kid and got over 350+ calls in 45 day.

    Rohit then started "Call Pai Charcha with Rohit Kashyap" where one can connect with Rohit Kashyap every evening on phone call and discuss problems.

    Maytree School serves young, creative and innovative minds by designing a virtual entrepreneurship school that allows young people to build new things.

    After a successful online program, now Maytree school is all set to enter colleges.

    Maytree school targets to design courses on Entrepreneurship, Digital Marketing, Personal branding, and Leadership for 500+ colleges in India over the next two years.

    He recently awarded with kamaveer Chakra Award Instituted By United Nations At IIT Delhi for his work in the field of entrepreneurship.

    Rohit Kashyap is leaping towards to achieve heights with exciting plans and vision.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
