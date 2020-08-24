Stormy CWC expected: Sonia Gandhi likely to step down

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is likely to announce her decision to step down following today's meeting of the Congress Working Committee. It may be recalled that 103 Congress workers had written to her seeking a complete rehaul of the party.

The letter was signed by former chief ministers and members of Parliament. The letter alleged drift and uncertainty over the leadership. The letter was signed by Kapil Sibal Ghulam Nahi Azad, Milind Deora, Manish Tewari among others.

'Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala

Sonia Gandhi has indicated that she does not want to carry on as the cheif of the party any longer. She is of the view that the party should have a new chief. In a hand written note, Gandhi said that she was not interested in leading the party. She said that she had accepted the post of interim president only after much persuasion and on the condition that the party would find a replacement for her soon.

Congress leader, Randeep Singh Surjewala said that reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from her post of Congress president are false. However the CWC to be held later today is expected to be a stormy affair with several leaders expressing unhappiness over the style of functioning.