Stopped for not wearing helmet, rider told to cough upto Rs 25,000 fine

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 03: A man from Delhi was fined Rs 23,000 for riding a motor cycle without a helmet. He was also fined for not carrying with him important documents.

The stringent fine was slapped just days after the amended Motor Vehicle Act came into force.

The new rules came into force on September 1 2019 and on day one 39,000 drivers were fined for several offences that included, triple riding, pollution, tampered number plates, using pressure horns, and talking on mobile phone while riding/driving.

New Motor Vehicle Rules 2019: Full list of Revised Traffic violation fines

A challan was issued by the Gurugram police to the rider Dinesh Madan. He was stopped as he was not wearing a helmet. He was unable to produce documents and hence the challan was issued. The challan details say that he was fined Rs 5,000 for riding without a licence and an equal amount for not producing his registration certificate. He was fined Rs 2,000 for not having a third party insurance, Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet and Rs 10,000 for violating air pollution standards. Madan, however said that he had not violated any traffic rule and the fine was a hefty one.

He said that they asked him to produce documents in 10 minutes, which was impossible. I was stopped for not wearing a helmet and was told that I had been penalised Rs 1,000 for that.