    Stopped for not wearing helmet, rider told to cough upto Rs 25,000 fine

    New Delhi, Sep 03: A man from Delhi was fined Rs 23,000 for riding a motor cycle without a helmet. He was also fined for not carrying with him important documents.

    The stringent fine was slapped just days after the amended Motor Vehicle Act came into force.

    Traffic policemen stop a motorcyclist riding without helmet
    The new rules came into force on September 1 2019 and on day one 39,000 drivers were fined for several offences that included, triple riding, pollution, tampered number plates, using pressure horns, and talking on mobile phone while riding/driving.

    New Motor Vehicle Rules 2019: Full list of Revised Traffic violation fines

    A challan was issued by the Gurugram police to the rider Dinesh Madan. He was stopped as he was not wearing a helmet. He was unable to produce documents and hence the challan was issued. The challan details say that he was fined Rs 5,000 for riding without a licence and an equal amount for not producing his registration certificate. He was fined Rs 2,000 for not having a third party insurance, Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet and Rs 10,000 for violating air pollution standards. Madan, however said that he had not violated any traffic rule and the fine was a hefty one.

    He said that they asked him to produce documents in 10 minutes, which was impossible. I was stopped for not wearing a helmet and was told that I had been penalised Rs 1,000 for that.

