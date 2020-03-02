  • search
    Stop us if you can: Amit Shah on citizenship law

    Kolkata, Mar 02: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Narendra Modi government will not stop until and unless all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA.

    Shah, addressing a rally here, also exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Bengal with two- third majority after the 2021 assembly polls.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Accusing opposition parties, including the TMC, of misguiding the refugees and minorities, Shah said not a single person will lose citizenship as a result of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    People who want to divide nation, disrupt peace must fear NSG: Amit Shah in Kolkata

    "The opposition is terrorising minorities... I assure every person from the minority community that CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won't affect your citizenship," the home minister said.

    "We will not stop until and unless all the refugees are granted citizenship," he added.

    Shah also launched the BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more injustice) campaign in West Bengal at the rally.

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 8:08 [IST]
