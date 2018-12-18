  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Stop politicising Manohar Parrikar's health: Goa BJP tells Congress

    By Pti
    |

    Panaji, Dec 18: A day after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar inspected two under-construction bridges, the ruling BJP Monday said the Congress should stop politicising his health issue.

    Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar inspecting two under-construction bridges. File photo
    Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar inspecting two under-construction bridges. File photo

    The Congress has been holding Jan Akrosh' rallies across Goa demanding "resumption" of governance in the state, claiming Parrikar's health has affected the functioning of the administration.

    For the last two months, Congress has been raising the issue of CMs health by holding various protests. They don't get any response for it because people have high regards for Parrikar.

    Also read: Inhuman to force Parrikar to continue working: Omar Abdullah

    "Everyone knows the contribution of Parrikar to the state," state BJP General Secretary Sadanand Tanavade said at a press conference.

    He said the Congress should stop politicising the health issue of CM.

    Referring to Parrikar's visit to two under- construction bridges on Mandovi and Zuari rivers, he said people have now fully realised that what the Congress had been saying about Parrikar's health was far from truth.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    manohar parrikar

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue