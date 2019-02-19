‘Pakistan nerve center of terrorism’: India rejects Pakistan PM's claims on Pulwama

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 19: India on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan's claims over Pulwama attack and said that Pakistan should "stop misleading world" and take credible action.

"We are not surprised that the Prime Minister of Pakistan refuses to acknowledge the attack on our security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism. Prime Minister of Pakistan has neither chosen to condemn this heinous act nor condoled with the bereaved families," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a point-by-point rebuttal.

"Disclaiming any link between the terrorist attack and Pakistan is an oft-repeated excuse by Pakistan. The Pakistani Prime Minister has ignored claims made by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, as well as by the terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime. It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action," the statement further said.

"In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, proof was provided to Pakistan. Despite this, the case has not progressed for the last more than 10 years. Likewise, on the terror attack on Pathankot airbase, there has been no progress. Promises of guaranteed action ring hollow given the track record of Pakistan," it said.

"Pakistan claims to be the greatest victim of terrorism. This is far from the truth. The international community is well acquainted with the reality that Pakistan is the nerve center of terrorism," it added.

The MEA also ridiculed Imran Khan's idea of a "Naya Pakistan" with a new thinking as ministers of the current government publically "share platforms with terrorists like Hafeez Saeed who have been proscribed by the United Nations."

The MEA added it was regrettable that Imran Khan insinuated that India's response to the terrorist attack was determined by the forthcoming general election due in April/May.

"India rejects this false allegation. India's democracy is a model for the world which Pakistan would never understand. We demand Pakistan to stop misleading the international community and take credible and visible action against the perpetrators of Pulwama terrorist attack and other terrorists and terror groups operating from areas under their control," it said.

Imran Khan has denied his country's role behind the Pulwama terror attack, the worst in Jammu and Kashmir in decades. He claimed that India does not have any evidence to prove Pakistan's role in terror attacks in Kashmir.