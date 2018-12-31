  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Stop harassing militants’ families says Mehbooba Mufti

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 31: After meeting a suspected terrorist's sister, who was allegedly beaten up by Jammu and Kashmir police, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday warned of "dangerous consequences" if harassment of terrorists' families is not stopped.

    She met the woman, Rubina, at her residence in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

    Stop harassing militants’ families says Mehbooba Mufti
    File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti

    "Visited Patipora Pulwama where Rubina (whose brother happens to be a terrorist) was, along with her husband & brother, beaten mercilessly in police custody. The severe nature of her injuries has left her bedridden," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

    Also Read | Hope BJP also waits for Babri Masjid verdict: Mehbooba Mufti

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to take action against police officials involved in the incident.

    "Urge the jandkgovernor to initiate action and prevent such incidents in the future. If harassment of families of militants isn't stopped, it will have consequences leading to further alienation in the valley," Mufti said.

    Later, talking to reporters, she said such incidents would not be tolerated.

    "What is the fault of the sister of a terrorist? She has been stripped and beaten by the SHO of Trikuta Nagar and of Bhatindi (in Jammu). First, you (male police officials) cannot touch a woman and you should have women police for that. Then, her husband and brother have (also) been beaten," Mufti said.

    Also Read | All the more better if Imran Khan is proxy of Pakistan Army: Mehbooba Mufti

    "I want to ask the governor that if you have a fight with a terrorist, why are his relatives, especially his sister, beaten? We will not allow this. I want to tell the governor and warn the police as well that if there is another such incident, then there will be dangerous consequences," she said.

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti jammu and kashmir terrorists peoples democratic party

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 6:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue