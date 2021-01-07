Ahead of mega COVID-19 vaccine rollout, second dry run to take place on Friday

Stop COVID vaccine misinformation campaigns: Harsh Vardhan to states

New Delhi, Jan 07: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with health ministers of states and Union territories a day before the nationwide Covid-19 vaccine dry run.

Vardhan asked the state authorities to be prepared and stop misinformation campaign.

The minister said that the Centre has provided all the relevant information about Covid-19 and the vaccines which are expected to be launched in a few days, and this should be used to stop any misinformation campaign on social media or elsewhere.

"Covid-19 vaccines 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin' are on the verge of being available in the country. Our efforts are to ensure seamless last mile delivery of the vaccine," added Vardhan.

"The feedback from dry run of Covid-19 vaccine in four states was reviewed in today's meeting. We have made improvements based on the feedback. Tomorrow dry run will be done in 33 states and union territories," the health minister said.

He also said that vaccinators are being trained and guidelines on vaccination plan has been distributed.

"We follow a set of protocol for such exercises, like a person has to be kept under observation for half an hour, in case a need arises, he/she will be attended to. So, I ask all the state authorities to be ready for tomorrow's dry run," said Vardhan.

The second round of dry run will take place on January 8 across all districts of the country, except in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. While Uttar Pradesh has already conducted the dry run in all districts on January 5, Haryana has organised it today.