    Stop being stubborn withdraw Citizenship amendment law says Mayawati

    New Delhi, Dec 22: BSP president Mayawati on Saturday asked the Centre to give up its "stubborn stand" on the new citizenship law and NRC and withdraw its decisions.

    "Now that voices opposed to the CAA and NRC have started coming from within the NDA, the central government should give up its stubborn stand and withdraw its decisions," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

    BSP president Mayawati

    "Also, it is an appeal to protesters to express their opposition in a peaceful manner," the Bahujan Samaj Party chief added.

    BJP needs to do better in sending out right message on Citizenship Law

    In view of continued protests against the citizenship law, Mayawati on Friday said her party "does not believe in vandalism" and requested its members to express their opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "through posts and mail and by handing over memorandum".

    A BSP delegation had met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over the contentious law and the violence that has ensued over the legislation.

    The delegation, led by the party's national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, sought a judicial inquiry into Sunday's violence near Jamia Millia Islamia and withdrawal of the law. The delegation members alleged the Act was against Articles 14 and 21 the Constitution.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 9:49 [IST]
