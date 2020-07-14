Stop all aid to Nepal, snap ties with it: Ayodhya seers enraged over Oli’s claim

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Ayodhya, July 14: Enraged over Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's claim that 'real' Ayodhya was in his country, several Hindu seers here on Tuesday said India must stop all financial aids to Nepal and snap all diplomatic ties with it.

The seers also said India should throw all Nepalese workers out of the country.

Meanwhile in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed outrage over Oli's claim and demanded that he must apologize from Ram Bhakts for hurting their sentiments.

Reacting to Oli's statement, Iqbal Ansari, one of the former litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case, said Oli has also hurt the sentiments of Muslim clerics in Ayodhya by his claim.

After staking claim to Indian territories of Lipulekh-Kalapani in a new controversial map, Nepal PM Oli on Monday said 'real' Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram is in Nepal and Lord Ram is a Nepali.

Reacting to Oil's claim, Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, told PTI, "I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to snap all diplomatic ties with Nepal immediately."

He also said India must throw all Nepalese workers out of the country and the people must boycott visiting religious places in Nepal.

'Not meant to debase Ayodhya's significance': Nepal after backlash over PM KP Oli's remarks

Mahant Paramhans Das, the chief priest of Tapasawi Chawni Temple, too echoed the views of Acharya Satyendra Das.

"India must throw out all Nepalese labourers working in India as a strong reaction to the Nepalese prime minister''s arrogance regarding Lord Rama," Mahant Paramhans Das told PTI.

Ayodhya priests said Nepal is speaking in a language taught by China and India must teach it a lesson for daring to speak on Lord Ram against the Hindus' faith.

Going a step further, some Ayodhya seers also said Hindus cannot tolerate Nepal's arrogance and made a call to devotees of Lord Ram to head to Nepal and teach them a lesson.

Talking to PTI, Acharya Yugal Kishore Sharan Shastri, the chief priest of Saryu Kunj temple, adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, said, "I appeal to all Ram Bhakts to move towards Nepal and take revenge."

"The day is not far off when Nepal will have begging bowls in its hands if India takes strong action against it," said Ram Dal Trust's chief Pandit Kalkiram.

Reacting to Oli's claim, Iqbal Ansari said the Nepalese PM's statement has also hurt the sentiments of Muslim clerics of Ayodhya,

"If Lord Hanumana gets angry with his statement, he can demolish entire Nepal," quipped Ansari.

Meanwhile, UP Dy CM Maurya said, "The Nepalese PM's statement is condemnable and Oli should seek an apology for the same from Ram Bhakts."

" Our religious scriptures say Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya situated on the banks of river Saryu," he pointed out.

Maurya said the Nepal PM should not have given such a statement.

"He is not a Shankaracharya or Mahamandleshwar. He has no moral right to talk about Lord Ram and Sita," he said, adding it is an attempt similar to passing of a new map in Parliament to include Indian territories.

He said Oli should study Nepali kingdom's relation with Indian and must avoid such making statements.