Stop accepting BJP hospitality in Haryana: Congress to Sachin Pilot

New Delhi, July 15: Congress spokesperson c on Wednesday asked rebel leader Sachin Pilot to show his strength and express his support for the party instead of appearing to hobnob with the BJP.

Addressing a press conference on the ongoing crisis in Rajasthan government, "We've seen Sachin Pilot's statement that he won't join the BJP. I'd like to tell him that if you don't want that, then immediately come out of the security cover of the BJP's Haryana government, stop all conversations with them and come back to your home in Jaipur."

"We asked our young colleague Sachin Pilot and other party MLAs to keep their differences before the party and that we are ready to listen with an open mind," he added.

Pilot was removed from the posts of the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a power tussle with Gehlot.

The young leader reiterated that he's not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. His remarks come a day after the Congress sacked him as Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president.

In a separate interaction with news agency PTI, Pilot asserted that he had worked hard to defeat the saffron party and bring the Congress back to power in Rajasthan.

In an interaction with reporters here, the chief minister, however, did not mention Pilot by his name but said the "former Pradesh Congress Committee president" was himself "doing the deal".

Gehlot said he has the proof that horse trading was being committed to topple his government. "Those who are giving clarifications were themselves involved in horse trading," Gehlot told reporters.

The CM said he (Pilot) would have performed quite good had he "struggled in his youth". Gehlot also hit out at the national media saying it is supporting those who are "involved in murdering democracy".