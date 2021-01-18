Stones pelted at BJP workers during roadshow in Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Islamic terrorist, will have to move to Bangladesh: UP minister

Kolkata, Jan 18: Stones were pelted at BJP workers who were part of a rally attended by Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata earlier today.

The roadshow, which commenced at Tollygunge tram depot, was set to culminate at Rashbehari Avenue often referred to as the backyard of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As the rally, led by state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and senior leader Suvendu Adhikari, proceeded toward Charu Market, miscreants threw bricks and stones at the entourage, injuring some of the saffron party activists.

Infuriated over the attack, BJP workers chased the miscreants, who by then had fled to nearby bylanes, the officer said.

West Bengal Elections 2021: BJP to hold Paribartan Yatras

The saffron camp activists then ransacked a few motorcycles and shops in the area.

A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to control the incensed activists.

State minister Aroop Biswas has also reached the troubled area to take stock of the situation.

"Police permission was obtained for this rally but still few persons were seen pelting stones. But these tactics will not work because people of West Bengal are with us and they want a change," said Suvendu Adhikari reacting to the incident.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP have indulged in fierce battle as the state elections inch closer.