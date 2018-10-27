Stone pelters killed jawan, but some don't want them to be treated as terrorists' aides: Army Chief

New Delhi, Oct 27: Taking a strong exception to killing of an army jawan by stone pelters, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said despite such despicable acts some people do not want "stone pelters to be treated like OGWs (over ground workers) of terrorists.

"Jawan who lost his life after being attacked by stone pelters was guarding a border roads team which was constructing roads, and then we have some people saying don't treat stone pelters like OGWs(over ground workers) of terrorists," General rawat said.

Also Read | Confident of Army's preparedness to meet threats: Gen Bipin Rawat

An army soldier was killed by stone pelters in South Kashmir on Friday.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman at Srinagar, said the 22-year-old Sepoy Rajendra Singh was a part of the Quick Reaction Team which was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) convoy on October 25.

"At around 1800 hrs, when the convoy was passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction near NH-44, few youths hurled stones at the vehicle and Singh was injured after being hit by a stone directly on the head," the army official said.

Also Read | General Rawat stresses on operational readiness

He said Singh was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital where the soldier succumbed to injuries.