STF Kolkata arrests 4 Neo-JMB/IS operatives

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kolkata, June 25: Acting on a tip off, the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested four neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) or the Islamic State (IS) operatives in the city on Tuesday.

Two operatives identified as Md. Jiaur Rahman and Mamonur Rashid - both Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested from the vicinity of Sealdah Railway Station's parking lot. A mobile phone containing photos, videos, jihadi text and literature were found on them.

Pursuing to their statement two other members of the same outfit identified as Md. Sahin Alam and Robiul Islam were arrested from the vicinity of Howrah Railway Station and Jihadi literature was seized from their possession. While Alam is a Bangladeshi national, Islam is an Indian national and lived in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The arrested Indian national was also a member of the banned terrorist organisation and was helping it by harbouring as well as recruiting and collecting funds from India.

The three arrested Bangladeshi nationals had taken shelter in India to escape arrest in Bangladesh and were also involved in recruitment under the Islamic State banner and in collecting funds for the organisation.

All four arrested were reportedly active in using social media to spread their agenda and a lot of digital documents, videos and audio files along with jihadi booklets were recovered from their possession. The main motive of their organisation was to overthrow democratic governments in India and Bangladesh and establish Sharia law under a caliphate.