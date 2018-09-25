Steps/procedure to transfer vehicle from one state to another

The process to transfer a personal vehicle from one state to another can be tedious if one is not aware of the RTO Rules. What we are discussing here applies to those who are permanently re-locating to a new state and re-registering their vehicle with new Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Please remember that re-registeration of a vehicle is needed only if a person is moving to a new state for more than a year. Vehicle re-registration is not required if one is moving the vehicle temporarily to a different state.

Documents required for state to state vehicle transfer:

Previous state's registration certificate (RC) in original.

Form 28 (also known as NOC) - Issued by previous state's RTO (3 copies needed)

Form 27 - It is the application for the assignment of a new registration mark to the motor vehicle.

Form 20 - It is an application for registration of a motor vehicle.

Attested copy of address proof.

Attested copy of valid insurance.

Attested copy of pollution under control certificate.

Road tax (as applicable)

Prescribed fee for registration.

PAN Card or Form 60 & 61(as applicable)

Steps to transfer the vehicle and procedure to get the re-registration done:

Obtain an NOC from the RTO where the vehicle is originally registered.

The NOC issued by previous RTO must have genuine chassis imprint of the vehicle.

After getting the NOC, the vehicle can be physically transferred from one state to the other.

Go to the new RTO under which your residence in the new state falls along with the above mentioned documents.

You can take form 20 and form 27 from the RTO in the new state, but Form 28 or the NOC has to be issued by the previous state's RTO.

Some RTOs may give you a clearance form to get attested by the police department.

Submit duly filled Form 20, Form 27 along with the Form 28 (NOC) at the new RTO. You will also have to produce the original registration certificate (RC) from the previous state and copies of insurance and pollution certificate.

The new RTO will give you a challan of Road Tax that is applicable in the new state you are relocating to. Go to the payment counter and pay the applicable road tax. Get receipt.

The RTO official will inspect your vehicle and take an imprint of chasis on one of the forms.

Once all this is done, you will get an acknowledgement slip which will have the date by when you can collect your new registration number and RC card.