    Step up intel to prevent further attacks in Valley says Congress

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 14: The Congress has urged the Modi government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to prevent militant attacks in the future, a day after five CRPF personnel were killed in a strike in south Kashmir.

    Two motrocycle-borne militants, believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, fired at a CRPF patrol party on the Khanabal-Pahalgham road in Anantnag district, killing five personnel from the paramilitary force and injuring three others on Wednesday.

    Senior security officers carry one of the coffins of the five CRPF men, who were killed on Wednesday when terrorists carried out an attack on a busy road in Anantnag district of south Kashmir
    "Disturbing to learn that 5 brave CRPF Jawans have been martyred & 4 Jawans injured in a terror attack in Anantnag. My salutations to the valour of our Jawans. Government and intelligence agencies must take suitable action so that attacks be curtailed in future," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

    A joint team of the bravo company of CRPF's 116th battalion and state police were deployed for a picket duty in the area when the attack took place.

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 7:15 [IST]
