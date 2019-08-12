  • search
    Step-by-step guide to book 12 train tickets a month online

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Aug 12: It's never too late to plan a family vacation. IRCTC allows it's users to book upto 12 tickets in a month. All users need to do is authenticate their user id with Aadhaar Card.

    It is believed to be an innovative way for the railways to encourage passengers to link their Aadhaar numbers to their online booking accounts on IRCTC.

    Steps to avail the facility of booking more than 6 tickets and up to 12 tickets in a month:

    IRCTC Registered User is required to get himself Aadhaar verified using Aadhaar KYC option in My Profile.

    Aadhaar verification will be done by sending an OTP on his mobile number linked with his Aadhaar number.

    On successful submission of OTP, user will become Aadhaar verified.

    At least One (1) passenger on the ticket being booked, beyond 6 tickets in a month, should also be Aadhaar verified.

    This should be done before starting the ticket booking process, beyond 6 tickets in a month.

    User can add Aadhaar verified passenger from master list at the time of booking to book additional tickets upto 12 tickets in a month.

    Step 1: Verify Aadhaar Number

    • Login using your IRCTC User ID and Password on www.irctc.co.in.
    • Click "Aadhaar KYC" link under "My Profile" menu.
    • Enter Your Aadhaar Number and Click on Send OTP button. OTP would be sent by Aadhaar System (UIDAI) on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.
    • Please keep your Aadhaar registered mobile number ready.
    • Enter the OTP and click on Verify button
    • Click on Submit button to verify KYC details
    • After submission, your user is AADHAAR verified.

      • Step 2: Add a Passenger with Aadhaar Number

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 8:52 [IST]
