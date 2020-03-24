#Stayathome and send us your selfie

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 24: While the nation is witnessing lockdowns in several regions, staying at home might seem to be boring right now. But, there are several other ways you can kill time and beat the boredom.

Send us your selfies of you staying at home to photo.oneindia@gmail.com.

By doing so, you would be supporting India's intiative of staying at home to break the chain of the coronavirus.

India has tested several positive cases and the numbers are increasing. The Centre and the

state government are taking all required measures to break the chain and curb the virus.

We know these are hard times and each one has to do their bit to ensure that as a nation we are safe. Please don't venture out and stay home.

