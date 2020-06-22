Stay on Rath Yatra: SC to hear pleas seeking modification of order

  • search
    New Delhi, June 22: The Supreme Court will today hear four petitions seeking modification of its earlier order that had stayed the Rath Yatra in Puri.

    On June 18, the court had stayed the Rath Yatra in Puri and all other places in Odisha, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The matter would be heard by Justice S Ravindra Bhat. On June 18, a three judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde had said that such gatherings cannot take place in the midst of such a pandemic.

    Kanwar Yatra suspended due to pandemic

    "Lord Jagannath will forgive us if we stay the Rath Yatra this year... In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, Rath Yatra can't be allowed this year," the court had said.

    Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 8:21 [IST]
