Stay home. Save lives. Google Doodle shares tips to fight coronavirus

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Apr 04: Search engine giant Google on Friday highlighted the importance of staying indoors to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus with an animated doodle on its homepage.

Google Doodle today features animated letters which depict different kind of engagements and activities at home through the alphabets.

Where one alphabet character enjoys reading the other plays guitar. Working out and catching up with friends and family through telephone are also there in the doodle as it advises to stay at home and maintain social distancing during the time of the pandemic.

The Google Doodle redirects to a page that lists 'coronavirus tips'. The page states "STAY HOME. SAVE LIVES. Help stop coronavirus".

The doodle also lists tips to prevent Covid-19, the infection caused by the virus. The pointers are,

STAY home

KEEP a safe distance

WASH hands often

COVER your cough

SICK? Call the helpline

Further, the page also adds a small list of dos and donts saying how we can protect ourselves and help prevent spreading the virus to others.

Do

Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze

Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell

Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell

Don't

Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean

The novel coronavirus was first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019 and turned into a global pandemic eventually. The infections have been recorded across 188 countries and the death toll is close to 60,000 so far.