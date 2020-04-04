  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Stay home. Save lives. Google Doodle shares tips to fight coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Search engine giant Google on Friday highlighted the importance of staying indoors to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus with an animated doodle on its homepage.

    Google Doodle today features animated letters which depict different kind of engagements and activities at home through the alphabets.

    Stay home. Save lives. Google Doodle shares tips to fight coronavirus

    Where one alphabet character enjoys reading the other plays guitar. Working out and catching up with friends and family through telephone are also there in the doodle as it advises to stay at home and maintain social distancing during the time of the pandemic.

    The Google Doodle redirects to a page that lists 'coronavirus tips'. The page states "STAY HOME. SAVE LIVES. Help stop coronavirus".

    The doodle also lists tips to prevent Covid-19, the infection caused by the virus. The pointers are,

    • STAY home
    • KEEP a safe distance
    • WASH hands often
    • COVER your cough
    • SICK? Call the helpline

    Further, the page also adds a small list of dos and donts saying how we can protect ourselves and help prevent spreading the virus to others.

    Do

    • Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub
    • Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze
    • Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell
    • Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell

    Don't

    • Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean

    The novel coronavirus was first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019 and turned into a global pandemic eventually. The infections have been recorded across 188 countries and the death toll is close to 60,000 so far.

    More GOOGLE DOODLE News

    Read more about:

    google doodle coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 14:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X