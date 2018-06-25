English

‘Stay home folks. No need to show your dedication to your boss’: It’s pouring fun in Mumbai

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    Mumbai, June 25: As usual monsoon rains created havoc in the country's commercial capital, Mumbai, on Monday. Television visuals showed waterlogged streets and railway tracks in various parts of the city as the meteorological department predicted more rains in the next few hours.

    Unfortunately, three people were killed and several others were injured in various rain-related incidents in the city since Sunday, reported the news agency, PTI. Several local trains, the lifeline of the city, got delayed and were stranded because of the heavy rains in the city. The traffic on the city roads was not any better, as flooded roads did not allow usual movement of vehicles.

    mumbai rains
    This is how the Mumbai policemen do their meetings on a rainy day. Picture credit: @MumbaiPolice

    Amid all the chaos and confusion, office and school-going population of the city struggled to reach their respective destinations on time. However, a few smart alecs (like us) know it too well that there is no point in cribbing over Mumbai rain as like the gods, the government too has long abandoned the residents of the city.

    So the smartest and the cheekiest decided to crack some jokes on Twitter sitting inside the comfort of their homes and offices (if they had managed to reach their work stations).

    Here we bring you some hilarious tweets, especially to cheer up Mumbaikars a bit when rains, once again, brought gloom and misery to the Maximum City:

    mumbai rains death monsoon

