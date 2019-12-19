  • search
Trending Donald Trump Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Stay away from rumour that tarnish peace loving image of Karnataka: BSY appeals

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 19: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday made an appeal to people of the state, asking them to stay away from rumour and not to pay heed to anything that tarnish peace loving image of Karnataka.

    File Image
    File Image

    According to news agency ANI bsy has said, "Stay away from vested interests indulging in rumour mongering, stoking passions to disturb peace and harmony of state...Let's not pay heed to motivated rumours&tarnish peace loving image of Karnataka."

    As protests planned by various groups in different parts of the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Karnataka CM called for peace and tried to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the law.

    On Wednesday he said, "I appeal to the minority Muslim brothers, this law will in no way affect you, protecting your interest is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order."

    100 per cent CAB will be implemented, Muslims have nothing to worry says BSY

    He has reportedly declared that his government will "hundred per cent" implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Karnataka.

    In the wake of anti-CAA protest called by several groups in the state Section 144 has been imposed in many parts of the state till December 21 midnight to maintain law and order.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka bsy

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 21:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue