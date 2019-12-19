Stay away from rumour that tarnish peace loving image of Karnataka: BSY appeals

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Dec 19: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday made an appeal to people of the state, asking them to stay away from rumour and not to pay heed to anything that tarnish peace loving image of Karnataka.

According to news agency ANI bsy has said, "Stay away from vested interests indulging in rumour mongering, stoking passions to disturb peace and harmony of state...Let's not pay heed to motivated rumours&tarnish peace loving image of Karnataka."

As protests planned by various groups in different parts of the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Karnataka CM called for peace and tried to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the law.

On Wednesday he said, "I appeal to the minority Muslim brothers, this law will in no way affect you, protecting your interest is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order."

He has reportedly declared that his government will "hundred per cent" implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Karnataka.

In the wake of anti-CAA protest called by several groups in the state Section 144 has been imposed in many parts of the state till December 21 midnight to maintain law and order.