Oli sticks to his guns, will not step down as Nepal PM

Stay away from my party’s politics: Oli tells Chinese envoy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 28: Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Oli is understood to have told his supporters that he is ready for a split in the party. The statement comes in the wake of reports suggesting that China is trying to fix the problems within the Nepal Communist Party.

Oli is also understood to have told Chinese ambassador, Hou Yanqi that he is capable of handling the challenges within the party, without any assistance. Pushpa Kumar Dahal has been vocal in his opposition to Oli and this has driven a rift within the party. China has been trying to play the role of peacemaker in a bid to fix the rift.

These developments come in the wake of the India-Nepal relations heading for a reset.

During a meeting earlier this month, Oli had said that problems between Nepal and India would be resolved through dialogue.

India, Nepal agree to advance ties as Foreign Secretary meets Nepal's top leadership

Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane's three-day visit to Nepal was largely aimed at resetting bilateral ties that came under severe strain following a bitter border row between the two countries.

The meeting between Gen Naravane and Oli, who is also the Defence Minister of Nepal, took place at his official residence in Baluwatar, Nepal Army sources said.

Prime Minister Oli said that there has been good friendship between Nepal and India, according to his foreign affairs advisor Rajan Bhattarai.

Oli expressed hope that the problems between the two countries would be resolved through dialogue, Bhattarai said in a tweet after the meeting.

The Nepal Prime Minister mentioned the centuries-old special relations existing between Nepal and India, and the tradition of conferring Honorary General of Army on each other's Army chiefs, Bhattarai said.

The Indian Embassy said that during the meeting, both sides also exchanged views on the extensive bilateral partnership between India and Nepal. Gen Naravane reaffirmed that he would work to further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries .

Gen Naravane conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Oli and the people of Nepal, it said in a statement.

The Indian Army chief also expressed his personal gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Government of Nepal.

As the last stop of his visit, Gen Naravane visited the Indian Embassy where he was briefed about the welfare activities being carried out for around 230,000 Indian Army veterans and their families in Nepal.

During the visit, he also presented a welfare grant to Lance Havildar (retired) Dil Bahadur Chhettri, a winner of Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest gallantry award of India.

Gen Naravane's engagements in Nepal included a visit to the headquarters of the Nepalese Army and attending a banquet hosted in his honour by chief of Nepalese Army Gen Purna Chandra Thapa. On Thursday, the two Army chiefs held talks and discussed ways to boost bilateral military cooperation.

According to the Nepal Army sources, they discussed issues pertaining to mutual security concerns.

During the meeting, they also discussed matters relating to enhancing and expanding areas of cooperation between the two armies including exchange of high-level visits and training, within the existing framework of Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group's Meeting on Security Issues.

Nepal Army firmly believes that such high level of visits will help to further cement the friendship between two Armies and the two countries, the Nepal Army said in a statement on the conclusion of Gen Naravane's visit.

The Army chief's visit was the first high-level trip from India to Kathmandu since ties between the two neighbours came under strain after the Himalayan nation came up with a new political map in May claiming several areas in Uttarakhand to be part of its territory.

India-Nepal share special relationship says Oli during meeting with Indian Army Chief

Nepal had protested after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Nepal claimed that the road passed through its territory. Days later, it came out with the new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories. India too had published a new map in November 2019 showing the areas as its territories.

After Nepal released the map, India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it.

India said Nepal's action violates an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks.

India's decision to send the Army chief to Nepal to reset the ties is seen as part of a larger exercise by New Delhi to rejuvenate relations with Myanmar, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Afghanistan in the wake of greater efforts by China to expand its influence in the region.