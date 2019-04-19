Stay away from Indian elections, don't need your advice: Ram Madhav to Pakistan PM Imran Khan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 19: Backing Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's theory that Congress might be plotting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said it would be "better that Imran Khan keeps off Indian elections".

Speaking to ANI, Madhav said, "Who will be the prime minister of India will be decided by the people of India. We are wise enough; we don't need advisers from across the border. When we come back to power, we know how to deal with our neighbours. We don't need advisers or suggestions from across the border."

"It is the Opposition which is trying to gain political or electoral mileage by invoking the Balakot issue and raising doubts about our Army's actions. They are not questioning the government but the very credentials of the Army itself," he said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said she believes that Imran Khan's statement that Indo-Pak peace talks would have a better chance of the BJP comes to power was just a ploy.

"Such statements come around elections in India and also there have been eminent Congress leaders who've gone there to seek help 'Modi hatane ke liye madad karo business'. I wonder if this is also part of scheme of things which have been put forth by the Congress' side," Sitharaman said.

Earlier, Khan had reportedly said that "there might be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the upcoming elections".