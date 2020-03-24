Stay at home, it is the only way says Modi after announcing 21 day lockdown

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: Starting midnight, India would remain under a lockdown for three weeks, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced.

He said during his address to the nation that the only way to fight the coronavirus was to enforce a lockdown. He further added that it was extremely important to maintain social distancing in order to fight the virus.

The only solution is social distancing. Stay confined to home. There is no other way to remain safe from the virus. We have to break the cycle of the infection, the PM also added.

Modi said that all efforts have been made to ensure that there is no stoppage of supply of essential services. The government is working on it and will continue to do so, he also said.

He further said that the people must give a thought about all those persons who are working round the clock to ensure that you and I are safe in such testing times. With folded hands, I am requesting the people to stay at home, Modi further added. I know that 21 days is a very long time. But there is no other way, he also added.

The Central Government has allowed Rs 15,000 crore to develop the country's healthcare and make it efficient enough to deal with the menace of coronavirus. The money will be used for developing testing facilities, training medical workers etc, he also said.

Today we are at a stage where our actions will decide that to what extent we can bring own the impact of the disaster. If we are not able to manage this situation in the next 21 days, then we will be pushed back 21 years, Modi also said.