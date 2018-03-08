Statue war: Security tightened around key statues in Delhi

New Delhi, March 6: In the wake of desecration of statues of communist icon Vladmir Lenin and Dravidian movement founder E V Ramasamy Periyar, the Delhi Police has tightened security around key statues in the national capital as a precautionary measure.

A senior police officer said the force had taken note of the incidents and SHOs of various police stations had been alerted to keep a vigil.

He said no specific alert had been received about the possibility of such incidents here but the move was a precautionary measure.

The bust of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was damaged by activists of Left-leaning outfit 'Radical' in south Kolkata today.

The incident came close on the heels of the razing of statue of Lenin in Tripura and the desecration of a bust of Periyar in Tamil Nadu's Vellore.

A statue of B R Ambedkar was damaged by unidentified people in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut yesterday, triggering protests by Dalits.

PTI

