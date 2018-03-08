Statue war continues: Gandhi targeted in Kerala, Ambedkar in Tamil Nadu

Amid reports about vandalism of statues in parts of the country, an idol of Mahatma Gandhi in Kerala's Kannur district anda bust of Baba Ambedkar in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvotriyur Periyar Nagar were found disgraced today morning.

The statue situated in front of the Taliparamba Taluk Office was vandalised at around 7 am on Thursday, whereas red paint was found splashed across the Ambedkar figurine in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvotriyur., local media reported.

The incident comes to the fore despite a stern warning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh against such acts.

According to the reports, an unidentified person pulled down the spectacle , garland and fled the spot when people caught him in the act. Police on lookout for person who wore a Saffron lungi.

The bust of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee was damaged by activists of Left-leaning outfit 'Radical' in south Kolkata on Wednesday. A statue of B R Ambedkar was damaged by unidentified people in Uttar Pradesh's Mawana on Tuesday, triggering protests by Dalits.

Followinf the incident on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the vandalism of statues in many states triggered by the razing of Communist hero Lenin's statue in Tripura on Monday, an act condoned by some BJP leaders, followed by similar incidents in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

"(The) Prime Minister has strongly disapproved reported incidents of vandalism in parts of (the) country," an official statement said.

Also, the Home Ministry on Wednesday issued a second advisory, its second in the day, holding district magistrates and superintendents of police "personally responsible" for such incidents of vandalism.

