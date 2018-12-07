  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Statue of Unity: Why are visitors returning disappointed ?

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, December 7: Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity in Gujarat were annoyed after the elevators stopped working for the third time in four days due to a technical snag.

    Earlier, it was reported that the Statue of Unity, which is touted to be the world's tallest statue, gets over 30,000 visitors on a daily basis.

    Statue of Unity: Why are visitors returning disappointed ?

    Tourists coming to see the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Patel in Gujarat's Narmada district, were irked as they had to wait for hours in long queues. The working elevator too was insufficient to handle the massive crowd.

    Also Read | Now, Statue of Unity no more to be the world's tallest Statue: Find out why

    Each elevator is designed to carry 26 passengers and cover the distance of 153 meters in 30 seconds. Patel said, "We have contacted the Mumbai-based company that has installed these elevators to send its technicians immediately. The problem will be resolved soon."

    The Statue of Unity, located on Sadhu Bet islet on the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadiya, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31. The statue is a tribute to Patel's role in getting 562 princely states to accede to the Indian Union after Independence.

    Read more about:

    statue of unity gujarat tourists sardar sarovar dam narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 20:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue