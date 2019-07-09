'Statue of Unity' to get another upgrade! Modi to unveil 30 mega projects

Ahmedabad, July 09: A year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Statue of Unity - the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, in Gujarat's Kevadiya, a grand event will mark the anniversary in October.

Modi along with senior ministers of his cabinet and top central government officials are likely to visit the Statue of Unity (SoU) on October 31 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first deputy Prime Minister and the Iron Man of India.

He is also expected to inaugurate or dedicate projects worth Rs 250 crore that will come up around the world's tallest statue, Statue of Unity.

Officials of various departments of the state administration are working relentlessly to complete the list of close to 30 peripheral projects associated with the world's tallest statue.

It is also learnt that the a circular in May even barred hundreds of government officials stationed in Kevadia colony from taking leave until October to avoid delays the ongoing projects.

Among the 30 projects are Shreshth Bharat Bhavan, Ekta Mall, a butterfly park, a nutrition Park, a mirror Maze, several State Bhavans, a safari Park, a tent city and a tribal museum.

Besides the statue itself, there are several other tourist attractions around including the valley of flowers, natural beauty of the Satpura and Vindhyachal hill ranges besides the Sardar Sarobar dam on the mighty Narmada river.

Recently, the state government opened a new luxurious nature retreat, Tent City Narmada, just 10 minutes away from the monument. Set up along the idyllic Panchmuli lake, the resort is surrounded by meadows, water cascades, thick forest areas and abundant wildlife.

It should be noted that recently, tourists at the Statue of Unity were left displeased with rainwater pouring inside the viewing gallery, dripping off the ceiling, allowing puddles of water to accumulate on the floor.

The 182m tall structure, situated at Kevadiya in Narmada district, is the tallest of its kind and honors the memory of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It was unveiled last year on Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. A viewing gallery, located at 152m, offers a "spectacular view" of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Shrestha Bharat Bhavan adjacent to be a hotel facility and food service, guest amenities and conference facilities.