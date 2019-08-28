Statue of Unity on Time’s 'World's Greatest Places 2019' list! Modi says 'Excellent news'

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 28: The 597-ft tall 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat has been featured in TIME's magazine list of world's greatest places 2019! It is one of India's most prominent tourist attractions.

The statue was unveiled last year and is built on an islet in the Narmada river. It stands tall near the Sardar Sarovar Dam and is a memorial to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the Iron Man of India who was the country's first Deputy Prime Minister.

Billed as the tallest in the world, the Statue of Unity was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 last year at a grand ceremony.

Expressed his happiness over the listing of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat in TIME magazine's ''World's 100 Greatest Places of 2019'', Modi wrote,''Excellent news vis-a-vis the ''Statue of Unity''- it finds a spot in the @TIME 100 greatest places 2019 list. And, a few days back, a record 34,000 people visited the site in a single day. Glad that it is emerging as a popular tourist spot."

Recently, it was also reported that a world class zoo, namely the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, will be developed across an area of 1,300 acres near Statue of Unity, increasing the attraction for wildlife lovers and enthusiasts.

Apart from the Statue of Unity, Soho House in Mumbai has also been featured by the TIME magazine. The Soho House is located in a breezyin an 11-­storey building overlooking the Arabian Sea. It houses a library, a cinema with 34 seats and a rooftop bar and pool. The Soho House boasts block-printed fabrics from the traditional Rajasthani culture, handwoven cane furniture, sari-coated lampshades. It offers the facility of hotel rooms, restaurants for non members.