Statue Of Unity: Now, Kevadia village to get world class railway station

New Delhi, Dec 13: In order to boos tourism, the Indian Railways is now planning to develop a world-class railway station at Kevadiya near the site of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district.

It can be recalled that the world's tallest statue dedicated to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October this year.

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone for the Kevadiya railway station, which will be located at a distance of five kms from the imposing structure, on December 15, the Western Railway (WR) official told PTI.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the event. "The plan to come up with the railway station near the statue is being implemented by the Railway Ministry after the PMO asked it to develop a state-of-the-art station with a view to increase the tourist foot fall and boost local trade", the official added. He said the Railway Board has sanctioned the work to convert 18-km Dabhoi-Chandod narrow gauge into broad gauge and extension from Chandod to Kevadia Colony by constructing a new 32-km line.

The 182-meter-tall monument has been built on an islet Sadhu Bet near Sardar Sarovar Dam. The statue of unity is around 100 feet taller than the Spring Temple Buddha in China which is the second tallest statue in the world now.

(with PTI inputs)