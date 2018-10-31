  • search

Statue of Unity inauguration LIVE: Celebrations underway in Gujarat's Kevadiya

    Ahmedabad, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Statue of Unity, the 182-metre tall statue of Iron Man Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, on Wednesday (October 31) at 11:30 am. October 31 is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

    PM Modi to inaugurate Sardar Patels Statue of Unity today

    Also Read | Gujarat: Meet the man who sculpted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity

    Dubbed an 'engineering marvel' by makers Larsen & Toubro, it was built in a record time. Catch all the updates LIVE here as the statue of the Iron Man of India will be unveiled.

    Oct 31, 2018 9:19 AM

    Celebrations underway near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadiya that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

    Oct 31, 2018 8:49 AM

    PM Narendra Modi arrived at the venue at walks through the Valley of Flowers.

    Oct 31, 2018 8:46 AM

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue which is the tallest in the world should have been made years ago. India has today paid tribute to a man who built India, says Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

    Oct 31, 2018 8:08 AM

    Patel is a self respecting scholar of economics (Ph.D in Banking from Yale)", tweets Subramanian Swamy.

    Oct 31, 2018 8:07 AM

    Sardar Vallabbhai Patel was a proponent of nationalism, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

    Oct 31, 2018 7:54 AM

    PM Modi would reach Kevadiya at 8.20 am. The main event is from 10 am onwards and would go on till 12.30 pm.

    Oct 31, 2018 7:34 AM

    President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu and home minister, Rajnath Singh pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary at Delhi.

    Oct 31, 2018 7:34 AM

    We bow to the great Sardar Patel, who unified India and served the nation, Modi said in a tweet.

    Oct 31, 2018 6:51 AM

    The headmen of 22 villages situated near the Sardar Sarovar Dam Monday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that villagers would not welcome him at the inauguration of the Statue of Unity on October 31.

    Oct 31, 2018 6:45 AM

    Local tribal leaders have also announced a boycott of the function citing destruction of natural resources due to the memorial.

    Oct 31, 2018 6:40 AM

    The Statue of Unity, a memorial to Sardar Patel, is situated on an islet here and, at 182 metres, is touted as the world's tallest statue.

    Oct 31, 2018 6:35 AM

    At the launch ceremony, PM Modi will pour soil and Narmada water into a 'kalash' or urn, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

    Oct 31, 2018 6:30 AM

    PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project five years ago, on October 31, 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

    Here are 7 interesting facts on Statue of Unity:

    • The Statue of Unity, built as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, is situated 200 kilometres from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. 
    • Built near the Narmada Dam in Gujarat, it is not only the tallest in the world (twice the size of Statue of Liberty in New York) but also built in shortest time. 
    • At 597 feet, the SoU is 177 feet taller than China's Spring Temple Buddha statue (currently the tallest in the world) which took 11 years to build.
    • The statue is built by infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore. It is made up of 18,500 tonnes of reinforced steel, 6,500 tonnes of structural steel, 1,700 tonnes of bronze, 1,850 tonnes of bronze cladding made up of some 565 macro & 6,000 micro panels.
    • There are two high-speed passenger elevators at the statue's star shaped-core which will take visitors to the chest level where the viewing gallery is located. 
    • The statue can withstand wind speed of 180 km/ hr. It can survive earthquakes measuring up to 6.5 on the Richter Scale, at a depth of 10 km and within a radius of 12 km of the statue.
    • The Rs 3,050 crore project, fully funded by the Gujarat government, was brought to fruition by Padma Bhushan-winning sculptor Ram V Sutar and intricate bronze cladding work by a Chinese foundry, the Jiangxi Toqine Company (JTQ).

    About Statue of Unity Tickets:

    Post the grand celebration marking the inauguration event, the statue will be open for public visit from November 3. People will have to book tickets online to visit the statue -- at www.soutickets.in.

    Entry ticket for adults is priced at Rs 120 while for children (between three to 15 years), it is Rs 60. The ticket includes entry to the 'Valley of Flower', memorial, museum and an audio-visual gallery, SOU site and the Sardar Sarovar Dam. For observation deck view, the ticket is priced at Rs 350.

    Tickets to avail the bus services cost Rs 30 for adults and Re 1 for children. If you have booked entry ticket or observation deck ticket, then the bus ticket need not be booked separately.

    The Statue of Unity can be visited from 9 am to 6 pm.

