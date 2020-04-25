Coronavirus: Statewide lockdown to remain in force till May 3

Mumbai, Apr 25: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the lockdown rules will remain unchanged in the state will May 3. Talking to PTI, Tope said there was no clarity in the Centre's latest order regarding the reopening of shops.

"We will get more clarity after a video conference with the Prime Minister on Monday," he said.

"We haven't taken any decision on the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs as yet. But there will be no further relaxation in lockdown rules till May 3," the minister added.

The issue of sending migrant labourers back to their native places will also be taken up during the meeting with the prime minister, Tope said.

Stating that economic activities need to start, he said the Maharashtra government was of the opinion that businesses can resume in green zones with borders of these areas sealed and industrial activity allowed inside.

Whether or not to extend lockdown in red zones (which have large number of coronavirus cases) such as Mumbai and Pune regions will be taken later, he said.

"It has to be seen if only containment areas in red zones should be sealed or the entire zone should be under lockdown. The decision will be taken after thorough deliberations," the minister added.