States with zero cases of coronavirus

New Delhi, Apr 24: In some positive news around all the gloom relating to the coronavirus there are a few states which are reporting no cases.

In India nearly 23,000 people are affected by the virus. However there are a few states, which have not been affected by the virus or have cured all the patients.

Here are the states:

Sikkim: No case has been reported so far. Sikkim has however said that it would bring back the thousands of stranded people, including students and patients once the lockdown is lifted. Sikkim has banned entry or domestic and international flights since the first week of March.

Tripura: Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb announced that the state has become coronavirus free after its second patient tested negative.

Nagaland: In Nagaland, 543 of the 607 samples have tested negative. Reports of the remaining are yet to come. The lone COVID-19 patient which surfaced is being treated in Assam.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram: The number of cases has been limited to one.