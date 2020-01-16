  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Need to confront ideology of radicalisation: Gen. Bipin Rawat

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday pitched for strong global action against states sponsoring terrorism, saying there is a need to take the bull by its horns and strike at the root cause.

    In an address at the Raisina Dialogue, Gen Rawat also said there is a need to take a hardline approach in dealing with terrorism, the way the US went after terror groups after the 9/11 terror attacks.

    States sponsoring terrorism must be taken to task, says CDS Bipin Rawat
    Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat

    "As long as there are states which sponsor terrorism, we will have to live with the menace. We need to take the bull by its horns and strike at the root cause," he said in an oblique reference to Pakistan. "If we think war on terrorism is going to end, we are wrong," Gen Rawat said.

    Department of military affairs spruced up with additional manpower

    He said the countries which are sponsoring terrorism cannot be part of global fight against terror networks.

    "You cannot have partners who are partnering global war on terrorism and yet sponsoring terrorism... There has to be diplomatic isolation of those sponsoring terrorism. Any country which is sponsoring terrorism has to be taken to task," he said.

    On containing radicalisation, the Chief of Defence Staff said it can be checked if right persons are targeted, adding there was a need to confront the "ideology of radicalisation". Asked whether he supports negotiations with the Taliban, he said peace talks should be initiated with everybody provided they give up the "weapon of terrorism".

    More CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF News

    Read more about:

    chief of defence staff bipin rawat

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue