Sonia Gandhi holds Opposition meet on JEE, NEET, says Problems of students being dealt uncaringly

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 26: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and their counterparts of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issues related to JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams.

The Congress chief also accused the Centre of "uncaringly" dealing with the other problems of students and exams.

Announcements such as those related to the National Education Policy should really worry us as it is actually a setback. Other problems of students and exams are also being dealt with uncaringly, said Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Mamata Banerjee

At the opposition party meet on NEET, JEE Mains, Mamata said "We who are sitting in this meeting should see and consult senior lawyers and if the law permits we should approach the Supreme Court to delay the exams until the situation improves."

"Let us go to the Supreme Court. Let us talk about this matter. This is a mental agony for students. I have not seen so many atrocities in a democracy. The situation is very serious. We have to speak up for the children," Mamata Banerjee said.

It is Satyamev Jayate for us, not 'Sattamev jayate', Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said today that exams should be conducted but later, when the situation was right. "In US, schools were reopened and around 97,000 kids got infected. What will we do if this situation comes upon us?" he said.

Last week, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking postponement of JEE and NEET, scheduled to be held in September, saying that "life cannot be stopped" and the "career of students cannot be put in jeopardy". Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said both the exams would be held next month as per schedule.