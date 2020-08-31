States can allow reservation to in-service doctors in PG courses: SC

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 31: Supreme Court has allowed on Monday states to grant reservation benefits to in-service doctors in NEET postgraduate degree courses.

The court said the Medical Council of India (MCI) has no power to provide or not provide reservation for in-service doctors in admission to PG courses. It added that the doctors must sign a bond for five years of service in remote/rural areas.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran, Indira Banerjee, M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose said that the Medical Council of India (MCI) has no power to provide or not provide reservation for in-service doctors in admission to PG courses.

The top court said states to formulate a scheme for rural/remote service by in-service doctors after completing PG degree.

The judgement came on a plea filed by petitioners, including doctors from Kerala, Maharashtra and Haryana, saying granting reservation benefits would encourage those working in government hospitals and in rural areas.

The doctors had challenged the validity of the Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000, framed by the MCI.