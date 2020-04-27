States better acquainted with ground realities: PM Modi tells CMs

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the the states are better acquainted with the ground realities.

Speaking at a meeting with the Chief Ministers, Modi said that the states are better acquainted with the ground realities. You can assess the situation best, the PM also told the CMs. Many are facing a stigma. Contracting the virus is not a crime or sin and such persons should not be ostracised, the PM also said.

PM Modi said that there is a need to strengthen economic activity, but also at the same time maintain social distancing. This is the one thing, we should not compromise on, the PM said.

Do gaj doori must be made a mantra. We have to keep spreading the message on social distancing, the PM also told the CMs. We have to also ensure that we face masks of face covers. This should become a way of life if we have to beat the pandemic, he also said.

On one hand, we are challenged by how to save lives and on the other we have to equally focus on the financial aspects as well. We have to strengthen economic activities on one hand and on the other strengthen our resolve to combat the virus, PM Modi also said.

The PM said that there is no need to feel guilty if the number of cases go up in the states.

Do not be scared if the number of cases go up. We will tackle it together the PM also said.

The PM also hailed the collective efforts of the states and Centre. The lockdown has played an effective role in containing the spread of the pandemic. If some areas of a big city are in the red zone, then there are other areas of the big city which also need to be protected, PM Modi said.

On one hand we cannot be too soft. If we do show too much leniency, then we are doing a disservice to that region. I want to say with all humility to all the CMs that if there's a spurt of cases in your state, it will not be seen as great. We do not want this sentiment.

