States allow sale of liquor from tomorrow, Kerala decides to wait

    New Delhi, May 03: Many states have decided to open up liquor stores, but Kerala has decided to wait. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam have decided to open liquor stores, but Kerala said that it would take a call soon.

    Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said that there is no need to worry. It is only a temporary measure and it would reviewed soon, he also said.

    In those states which have decided to allow the sale of liquor, the excise department said that shops will have to comply with social distancing norms. Moreover not more than five persons shall be allowed at one time, the department also said.

    Liquor stores will be allowed to open in all zones, provided they are not in malls or shopping complexes. There was some confusion about this, but the Centre has clarified on the same, Karnataka's excise minister, H Nagesh said. However liquor stores will not be allowed inside containment zones, the minister also clarified.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 8:18 [IST]
