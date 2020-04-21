  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    States advised not to use rapid testing kits for two days: Govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: After several states reported issues, the government on Tuesday advised them to not use rapid tests for the next two days, with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) set to send field teams to check some of these kits.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "States advised not to use rapid testing kits for two days. A lot of variations, kits will be tested and validated by on-ground teams and we will give advisory in the next 2 days," said R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

    Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan government stopped using the China-made rapid testing kits for coronavirus after they delivered inaccurate results.

    The state's health minister Raghu Sharma said the kits gave only 5.4 per cent accurate results against the expectation of 90 per cent accuracy and therefore the kits were of no benefit, adding that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been informed about the issue.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X