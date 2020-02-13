Statements like 'goli maaro' shouldn't have been made ahead of Delhi poll: Amit Shah

Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 13: Accepting the Delhi Assembly election defeat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the statements like "goli maaro" and "Indo-Pak match" should not have been made by BJP leaders ahead of the Delhi elections, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

On Thursday, at the Times Now Summit, Shah said he accepted defeat in Delhi elections. Adding to it he said that the party might have suffered because of statements like 'Desh ke gadaron ko'.

Shah accepting the defeat of his party said that his assessment on Delhi election went wrong. However, the party had distanced itself from the negative remarks, but all it have suffered in the elections because of hate statements made by the party leaders.

Despite a massive campaign including all 270 parliamentarians, 70 union ministers and state leaders, the party has only marginally increased its seats from three seats to eight seats, the performance of the party in the Delhi Assembly elections has fallen far short of expectation.

Today, Shah also said that he will give time for three days to within that anyone who wants to discuss about the issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Arvind Kejriwal-led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has won for the third tie to form the government in the national capital. With a whopping number of 62 seats out of 70 assembly seats.

Ahead of the Assembly election in Delhi, the BJP leaders, like Union Minister Anurag Thakur, had mentioned Shaheen Bagh, with hate speeches.

Shahhen Bagh, the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Even the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who visitedthe national capital for the poll campaign had openly approved the use of bullets to deal with agitators.

Several issues, that maade the headlines ahed of the Delhi polls, whether it was the Jawaharlal Nehru University protest, firing incident near Jamia Millia Islamia University gate or shooting near Shahhen Bagh. The BJP leaders came up with several controversial statements.