Statehood in pipeline, but elections first, PM likely to tell J&K leaders

New Delhi, June 24: At the much awaited meeting with the leaders of the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to seek cooperation on the delimitation process.

The main agenda would be to discuss ways to go through the delimitation process and hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir, sources tell OneIndia. While the leaders from J&K will demand for the restoration of statehood, the PM is expected to tell them that this is in the pipeline, but the immediate attention should on the conduct of the elections.

PM Modi’s meet with J&K leaders: Statehood not on Centre’s agenda

The source also said that revocation of Article 370 is not an option. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be treated on par with the rest of the UTs. The political process has to move forward and hence it becomes all the more important to hold elections as soon as possible, officials also said.

The meeting would be the first step since the abrogation of Article 370 towards holding of assembly elections and seeing the return of elected representatives. On Wednesday, the Election Commission held a meeting with all 20 Deputy Commissioner virtually and discussed details such as administrative issues relating to their respective districts. The data furnished by the DCs, which also includes physical and demographic issues relating to their respective districts will be used by the Delimitation Panel to redraw assembly segments.

CPM leader. Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is the spokesperson for the six party People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration said that they had not been given an agenda. We are attending the meet to see what the Centre is offering. The leaders have indicated that they will press for the restoration of Article 370 and full statehood.

